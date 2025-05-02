Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $13.68 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

