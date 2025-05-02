Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases New Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 261,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,458,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.07% of TPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TPG by 2,515.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,296,000 after buying an additional 1,596,254 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $12,705,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

