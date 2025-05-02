Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 71,377 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,412,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned about 0.62% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $245.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

