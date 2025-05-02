Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,037 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $434,774.34. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

