Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 251,934 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 251,934 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.3 %

TPR stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

