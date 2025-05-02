Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $22.07 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 394,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.9 %

HAS stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

