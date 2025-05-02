Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 389.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in RxSight by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Trading Up 1.8 %

RXST opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.26. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RXST. UBS Group downgraded shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

