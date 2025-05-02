Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.