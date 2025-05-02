Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

