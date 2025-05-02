Solel Partners LP Purchases Shares of 599,666 TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 599,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. TPG RE Finance Trust comprises about 1.0% of Solel Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Solel Partners LP owned approximately 0.74% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $608.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

