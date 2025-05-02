Boxer Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,689,000. Nuvalent makes up approximately 7.4% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.