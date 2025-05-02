Boxer Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,380,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,077,000. Tango Therapeutics accounts for 2.7% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.66% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,174,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

