1,796,341 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Purchased by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,796,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,000. Replimune Group makes up about 1.8% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.64 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.