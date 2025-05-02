1,590,000 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Purchased by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,590,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,467,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,303,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 217,348 shares of company stock worth $2,014,773 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

