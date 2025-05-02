50,000 Shares in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Acquired by Boxer Capital Management LLC

Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

DBVT opened at $8.61 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.