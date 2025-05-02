Boxer Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 370,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This represents a 8.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZNTL opened at $1.45 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $104.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

