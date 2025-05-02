Boxer Capital Management LLC Invests $9.56 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 690,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 952,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 341,274 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in Prothena by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 657,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 144,737 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

