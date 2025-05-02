Boxer Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 425,000 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,098,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

