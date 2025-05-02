Boxer Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 750,000 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,534,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220,373 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after buying an additional 846,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 222,425 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,941 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

