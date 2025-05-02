Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $294.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.69 and a 200-day moving average of $342.61. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

