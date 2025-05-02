Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lifted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.4% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $4,236,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.22 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.