VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Lifted by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.