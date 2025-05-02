West Paces Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 142,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHC opened at $37.60 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.