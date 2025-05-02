272 Capital LP Sells 86,142 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

272 Capital LP decreased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,142 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 335.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. West purchased 55,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.