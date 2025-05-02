iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

