1248 Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.0% of 1248 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

