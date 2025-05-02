DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Acquires Shares of 13,376 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.46%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

