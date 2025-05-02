Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Cut by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FOX by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.