13D Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up about 4.3% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after buying an additional 78,433 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

