West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

