West Paces Advisors Inc. Invests $454,000 in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.11 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

