West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $101,798,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,917,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after acquiring an additional 566,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,361.50. This represents a 49.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,122,386. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $102.55 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

