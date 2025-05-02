Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

