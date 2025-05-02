Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.73 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,949,000. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.