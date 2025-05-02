Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 10,350 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 727,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 2.2 %

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

