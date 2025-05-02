Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 686,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,662,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

