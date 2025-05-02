Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $77.97 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

