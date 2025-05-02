Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,000. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.8 %

About Mission Produce

AVO stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

