iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

