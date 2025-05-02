Visualize Group LP Invests $4.84 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Visualize Group LP bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. NICE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Visualize Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in NICE by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $229.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

