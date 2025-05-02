Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $158.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

