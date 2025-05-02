Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,310 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 2.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SEA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SEA by 1,270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 109,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SEA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 915.13 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

