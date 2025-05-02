Almitas Capital LLC Invests $3.63 Million in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund comprises about 0.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,400.68. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.69 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.