Almitas Capital LLC Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 1.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

