Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for 3.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kyndryl by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 418,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

