Allegheny Financial Group Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 830,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

