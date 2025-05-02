Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,455 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises approximately 1.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1,768.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 245,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

See Also

