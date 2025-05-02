Allostery Investments LP Acquires Shares of 9,700 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Allostery Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 149,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 167,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.