Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Sells 65,076 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lowered its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,076 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.4% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $180,122.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,126.69. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 6,471 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $109,101.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,868.92. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,513 shares of company stock worth $3,576,685 over the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

