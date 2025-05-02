Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC decreased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,008 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,620,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,361,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,079 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,391,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 464,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 445,593 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,433,356.60. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,593,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.